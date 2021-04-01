The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Lindor's deal will be the third-largest based on total value in major league history, trailing only the deals for the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts ($365 million).

The Mets were widely expected to sign Lindor to a long-term extension after acquiring the four-time All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Indians this offseason. The negotiations became a major storyline during spring training.

Lindor had stated that he would "go to free agency" if he didn't have a deal in place by Opening Day, saying he did not want to negotiate during the season.

The Mets open Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

MLB Network first reported the news about Lindor's contract.