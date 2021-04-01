2021 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game

Major League Baseball is back for a full 162-game 2021 season after a very unique 2020. Not sure who is starting for your team on Opening Day? We're tracking batting orders from across the league as teams start to play in front of their home fans again for the first time since the pandemic began.
The start of this season will be the first chance for New York Mets fans to see new face of the franchise Francisco Lindor, St. Louis Cardinals fans to check out offseason acquisition Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres fans to see what ace Yu Darvish can do in his new home.
Check back for updates as teams announce their starting lineups for all of Thursday's games, beginning with an AL East Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees showdown at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
As MLB starts, sign up to play ESPN fantasy baseball here and get ready for Opening Day with predictions and Jeff Passan's 20 biggest questions heading into the season. Plus, check out our depth charts for all 30 teams and complete season preview coverage.
Toronto Blue Jays (Ryu) at New York Yankees (Cole), 1:05 ET (ESPN)
Blue Jays
Lineup TBA
Yankees
1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
3. Aaron Hicks (S) CF
4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) DH
5. Gleyber Torres (R) SS
6. Gio Urshela (R) 3B
7. Gary Sanchez (R) C
8. Jay Bruce (L) 1B
9. Clint Frazier (R) LF
Cleveland Indians (Bieber) at Detroit Tigers (Boyd), 1:10 ET
Indians
1. Jordan Luplow (R) CF
2. Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Eddie Rosario (L) LF
5. Franmil Reyes (R) DH
6. Josh Naylor (L) RF
7. Yu Chang (R) 1B
8. Roberto Perez (R) C
9. Andres Gimenez (L) SS
Tigers
1. Robbie Grossman (S) LF
2. Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B
3. Willi Castro (S) SS
4. Miguel Cabrera (R) 1B
5. Jonathan Schoop (R) 2B
6. Nomar Mazara (L) DH
7. Wilson Ramos (R) C
8. Victor Reyes (S) RF
9. JaCoby Jones (R) CF
Minnesota Twins (Maeda) at Milwaukee Brewers (Woodruff), 2:10 ET
Lineups TBA
Pittsburgh Pirates (Kuhl) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks), 2:20 ET
Pirates
1. Adam Frazier (L) 2B
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
3. Bryan Reynolds (S) LF
4. Colin Moran (L) 1B
5. Kevin Newman (R) SS
6. Gregory Polanco (L) RF
7. Jacob Stallings (R) C
8. Anthony Alford (R) CF
9. Chad Kuhl (R) P
Cubs
Lineup TBA
Atlanta Braves (Fried) at Philadelphia Phillies (Nola), 3:05 ET (ESPN+)
Lineups TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks (Bumgarner) at San Diego Padres (Darvish), 4:10 ET
Lineups TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw) at Colorado Rockies (Marquez), 4:10 ET (ESPN)
Lineups TBA
St. Louis Cardinals (Flaherty) at Cincinnati Reds (Castillo), 4:10 ET
Lineups TBA
Tampa Bay Rays (Glasnow) at Miami Marlins (Alcantara), 4:10 ET
Lineups TBA
Texas Rangers (Gibson) at Kansas City Royals (Keller), 4:10 ET
Lineups TBA
New York Mets (deGrom) at Washington Nationals (Scherzer), 7:09 ET (ESPN)
Lineups TBA
Chicago White Sox (Giolito) at Los Angeles Angels (Bundy), 10:05 ET
Lineups TBA
Houston Astros (Greinke) at Oakland Athletics (Bassitt), 10:07 ET (ESPN)
Lineups TBA
San Francisco Giants (Gausman) at Seattle Mariners (Gonzales), 10:10 ET
Lineups TBA