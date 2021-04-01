BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have postponed Thursday's opener against the Baltimore Orioles until Friday because of rain that was forecast to last all day.

The Red Sox made the announcement at 9 a.m., about five hours before the scheduled first pitch. After playing last season without fans, the team had been cleared by the state to open Fenway Park for the first time since the pandemic began to about 4,500 fans -- 12% of capacity.

"The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said. "We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions."

Opening Day ceremonies scheduled for Thursday will be held Friday, which had been scheduled as an off-day in case of exactly this situation.