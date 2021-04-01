The Oakland Athletics will be without closer Trevor Rosenthal to start the season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a shoulder injury.

The Athletics also announced that right-hander Mike Fiers had been placed on the 10-day IL.

Rosenthal joined the Athletics this offseason on a one-year, $11 million contract, with sources telling ESPN's Jeff Passan at the time that the right-hander chose the higher annual salary and save opportunities over other multiyear options.

Rosenthal, 30, was 1-0 with 11 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 23 relief appearances last season for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. He has 132 saves and a 3.36 ERA over eight big league seasons.

Fiers went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA last season for the Athletics and re-signed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason.

The Athletics also announced that they had selected left-hander Reymin Guduan and infielder Jed Lowrie from Las Vegas, optioned right-hander Daulton Jefferies and left-hander A.J. Puk to their alternate site, and designated outfielder Skye Bolt for assignment.

Oakland begins its season Thursday by hosting the Houston Astros (10:07 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.