The Los Angeles Angels and second baseman David Fletcher have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $26 million, the team announced hours before its season-opener on Thursday.

Fletcher's deal includes two club options, giving the Angels an opportunity to buy out as many as three free-agent years.

Fletcher, 26, has batted .292/.346/.386 with 77 extra-base hits in 283 games from 2018 to 2020, producing 6.7 FanGraphs wins above replacement. The Angels value his ability to consistently put the ball in play -- Fletcher has struck out only 123 times in 1,190 career plate appearances -- and provide above-average defense at three infield positions.

Fletcher's deal will pay him $6.5 million in what would have been his first year of free agency, and the two club options are valued at $8 million and $8.5 million for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Over these next three years, his salary will jump from $2 million to $4 million to $6 million.