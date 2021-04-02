Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in response to a new Georgia voting law that critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

The decision follows calls from as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta.

In his statement, Manfred said MLB "fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box." Manfred said MLB would continue to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron, who died in January, during the All-Star festivities.

No new site for the All-Star Game or draft were announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.