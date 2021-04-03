CHICAGO -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Ke'Bryan Hayes left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a left wrist injury after taking an awkward swing in the first inning of the Pirates' 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

Hayes, 24, eventually drew a walk but then was attended to at first base after sliding back into the bag with his left hand to avoid a tag. He stayed in the game until he was pinch hit for in the third inning.

"Left wrist soreness," manager Derek Shelton said after the game. "Still being evaluated."

Shelton said the knob of the bat caused the initial injury, which was aggravated on the slide into first a few moments later.

Hayes is one of the preseason favorites for rookie of the year in the National League this season after having a hot spring training. He homered in his first at-bat of the season on Thursday during an opening day win by the Pirates. His status for Sunday's series finale is unclear.