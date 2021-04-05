Jeff Passan explains why the start of the Nationals' season is still on hold after their series opener against the Braves is postponed. (1:05)

Monday's scheduled series opener between the Atlanta Braves and Nationals has been postponed as Washington continues to deal with a coronavirus outbreak, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The hope is the teams will play Tuesday at Nationals Park, sources said, if all goes well with Washington's COVID-19 situation.

Four Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and are isolating, while a total of another seven are now under quarantine because contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.

General manager Mike Rizzo said earlier Sunday that none of those 11 -- a majority of whom, although not all, were supposed to be on the Opening Day roster -- would be available Monday. Rizzo has not publicly identified any of the players involved or the two staff members who also have been placed under quarantine because of possible exposure.

Washington has yet to play a game this season; its opening three-game series against the New York Mets on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday was postponed.

Drew Smyly had been scheduled to make his first start for the Braves, 0-3 after getting swept in Philadelphia. Max Scherzer had been scheduled to start for Washington in the opener against the Mets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.