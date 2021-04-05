The Nationals and Braves will make up their game that was postponed Monday because of Washington's coronavirus outbreak as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Major League Baseball announced the change Monday while Nationals players were working out at Nationals Park.

Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more have been placed under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially were exposed.

The Nationals plan to add infielder Luis Garcia, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, catcher Tres Barrera, right-hander Kyle McGowin and left-hander to their 26-man roster for Tuesday's season opener against the Braves, according to The Athletic.

Star shortstop Trea Turner, first baseman Josh Bell and catcher Yan Gomes were not among the players present at Monday's workout, according to multiple reports.

The 2019 World Series champions have yet to play a game this season. Their opening three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed entirely. Nationals and Braves will play two seven-inning games back-to-back on Wednesday, with the first starting at 12:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.