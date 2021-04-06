The Washington Nationals finally will open their season Tuesday, but they will do so with a patchwork roster due to COVID-19 issues.

The Nats announced that starting pitchers Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester, catchers Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, first baseman Josh Bell, infielders Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer, left fielder Kyle Schwarber and reliever Brad Hand have all been placed on the injured list, though none with a specified injury.

A coronavirus outbreak has sidelined 11 players, four of whom tested positive for COVID-19, though the team has not revealed which players tested positive and which are in protocols.

With so many players out, the Nationals recalled seven players, including shortstop Carter Kieboom, to the 26-man roster and signed 34-year-old catcher Jonathan Lucroy to a contract as part of a flurry of personnel moves.

Lucroy will start for Washington on Tuesday and bat eighth as the team prepares to open its season at home against the Atlanta Braves.

In addition to all the roster shuffling, Washington also placed reliever Will Harris on the 10-day IL with right hand inflammation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.