        <
        >

          Atlanta Braves acquire Orlando Arcia in trade with Milwaukee Brewers, source says

          1:17 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Atlanta Braves acquired versatile infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Arcia, 26, has spent all six of his major league seasons with Milwaukee. He has one hit in 11 at-bats this season, and he had a .260 batting average in 2020 with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs.

          He has mostly played as a shortstop but has also seen time at third base and in the outfield.

          Overall, he has a career .244 batting average with 42 home runs, 180 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

          He had signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Brewers in December.