The Atlanta Braves acquired versatile infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Arcia, 26, has spent all six of his major league seasons with Milwaukee. He has one hit in 11 at-bats this season, and he had a .260 batting average in 2020 with 5 home runs and 20 RBIs.

He has mostly played as a shortstop but has also seen time at third base and in the outfield.

Overall, he has a career .244 batting average with 42 home runs, 180 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

He had signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Brewers in December.