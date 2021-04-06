The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire infielder Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Rangers are expected to absorb almost the entirety of the $27 million owed to Odor, sources said. He's due $12 million this year, $12 million in 2022 and a $3 million buyout on a $13 million club option in 2023.

Odor spent the past seven seasons as the Rangers' starting second baseman, but an attempt to convert him into a third baseman ended with Odor failing to make the team's Opening Day roster.

Odor, 27, led Texas with 30 RBIs in 38 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and matched Joey Gallo with a team-best 10 homers. But Odor hit only .167, with seven of his 11 hits in September being homers, and struck out 47 times in 138 at-bats. He hit .205 in a full 2019 season. In 858 games for the Rangers since his debut in 2014, he hit .237 with 146 homers and 458 RBIs.

