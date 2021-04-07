Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger is day-to-day after tests on his injured calf showed no structural damage or fractures, manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Bellinger was unavailable Tuesday and will also miss Wednesday's game, according to Roberts, who added that he wasn't sure whether Bellinger would land on the injured list.

"There's still obviously residual soreness, so I don't know what we're going to do as far as IL, no IL," Roberts said. "I think we're in a decent spot, but even with that, I just don't know when the return will be."

Bellinger was hurt when he was spiked by A's reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning.