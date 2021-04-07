The Toronto Blue Jays and general manager Ross Atkins have agreed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Atkins was hired as Blue Jays general manager in the 2015 offseason, with Toronto reaching the playoffs twice during his tenure, in 2016 and 2020.

"I cannot wait to continue our pursuit to bring World Series Championships back to Canada and celebrate with our fans when that day comes," Atkins said in a statement.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays, Atkins spent 15 years with the Cleveland Indians, with whom he pitched in the minor leagues before joining the front office.