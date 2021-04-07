The Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the team announced Wednesday.

The move, which is retroactive to Monday, came after Anderson left in the first inning of Sunday night's loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 2019 American League batting champion apparently strained his leg while running out a grounder, and he didn't take the field when the White Sox came out for the bottom half of the inning.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said they weren't ready to play Anderson until he was "100% ready."

Anderson is hitting .200 with one home run and one RBI in four games this season.

The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from their alternate training site. Mendick hit .243 with three home runs and six RBIs in 33 games last season.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.