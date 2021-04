Fans at Camden Yards gave Trey Mancini a standing ovation Thursday in his first home at-bat since returning from colon cancer.

He also received applause from the Boston Red Sox players in the field. Mancini tipped his batting helmet in appreciation of the ovation.

Mancini then beat out a double-play grounder and later scored on Ryan Mountcastle's two-run home run.

Mancini missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in spring training last year.