PITTSBURGH -- Craig Kimbrel's two-year journey through the wilderness appears to be over.

The seven-time All-Star stuff is back. And the Chicago Cubs closer used every bit of it while finishing off the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-2 win on Thursday to become the 12th pitcher in major league history with 350 career saves.

Kimbrel struck out Dustin Fowler and pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, then retired the Pirates in order for his first five-out save of his 12-year big league career.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment," Kimbrel said. "Glad I was able to get here. Plan is to get to 400 now."

Kimbrel's 22-pitch performance didn't exactly leave him gassed. The 32-year-old spent nearly an hour going through his usual postgame workout routine.

Craig Kimbrel said reaching 350 saves is a "tremendous accomplishment" and the "plan is to get to 400 now." Joe Sargent/Getty Images

"He's a special one and we're fortunate to have him," Chicago starter Jake Arrieta said after working six innings to improve to 2-0. "He's going to climb the ranks. Especially with the stuff that he still has. He might end up being No. 1 at the end of the day."

A prospect that seemed far-fetched during Kimbrel's well-documented struggles. He slogged through 2019 and 2020, going 0-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 41 appearances for Chicago.

It is fast becoming a somewhat distant memory. Kimbrel has yet to allow a hit in 4⅔ innings in 2021. Asked what the difference is between now and the last couple seasons, Kimbrel just shrugged his shoulders.

"Throwing strikes," he said with a laugh.