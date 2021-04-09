Los Angeles Dodgers placed former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left calf.

Bellinger has missed the Dodgers' past two games with the injury, which occurred when he was spiked by Oakland Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of Los Angeles' 10-3 win.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said they had not seen "significant" improvement in Bellinger's leg since the injury, but the outfielder was already jogging and moving.

"All the tests say it'll be a short-term missing of time rather than a long-term, which is great news all around," Roberts said.

Bellinger is hitting .211 with two RBIs in four games this season. He is eligible to return April 16, when the Dodgers open a series in San Diego.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (back stiffness) is also out of the lineup for Friday's home opener against the Washington Nationals, but Roberts thought the former American League MVP could be available to pinch hit.

Versatile veteran Chris Taylor took Bellinger's typical starting spot in center field Friday. Zach McKinstry started for Betts in right field.

The World Series champion Dodgers were set to receive their championship rings before Friday's game.