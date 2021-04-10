The Milwaukee Brewers have placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced Saturday.

Wong aggravated the injury while batting during Thursday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Wong had received a standing ovation leading off Thursday's game. Wong spent eight years with the Cardinals before St. Louis declined his option last fall. He became a free agent and signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers.

Wong, a Gold Glove winner at second base the past two seasons, is hitting .105 in 19 at-bats this season.

The Brewers also selected utility man Jace Peterson from their alternate training site and moved right-hander Bobby Wahl to the 60-day injured list.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.