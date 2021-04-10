Detroit Tigers right-hander Julio Teheran has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain after he was scratched from Friday's start.

Teheran had felt tightness in his right triceps while warming up for Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians and was shut down as a precaution. His IL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

The team replaced Teheran with left-handed reliever Derek Holland, who allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings during the 4-1 loss.

In a related move, the Tigers called up right-hander Alex Lange, who has yet to pitch in the majors.

Teheran came to spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Tigers. He beat Cleveland in his debut last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.

The 30-year-old Teheran made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened 2020 season. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

