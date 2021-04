Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Saturday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced.

Manager Alex Cora said that Martinez was "under the weather" and had cold symptoms.

Infielder Michael Chavis was called up from the team's alternate training site to fill Martinez's spot on the 26-man roster and was available to play Saturday.

Martinez, 33, is batting .433 with two home runs and 12 RBIs through seven games.