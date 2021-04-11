ARLINGTON, Texas -- San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon left his start Sunday at Texas with an elbow/forearm strain after facing only three batters in the first inning.

Morejon threw 16 pitches, leaving after a four-pitch, two-out walk to Joey Gallo. He'll be re-evaluated Monday.

The Padres went on to shut out the Rangers, 2-0.

Morejon, 22, was making his second start of the season. He worked four innings at home against Arizona last Monday and allowed two runs, both on home runs, and got a no-decision in the Padres' 3-2 loss.

Morejon appeared in 14 games for the Padres during the previous two seasons, including six starts, without a decision.

The Associated Press contributed this report.