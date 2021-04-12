Richard Jefferson reacts to the Nets-Timberwolves game being postponed following the police shooting of Daunte Wright. (1:28)

The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild all postponed games on Monday following the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday night.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interest of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game" the Twins said in a statement.

The Twins were slated to play the Boston Red Sox. The Timberwolves were scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets. The Wild was set to play the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz enacted a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in three counties around Minneapolis on Monday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and law enforcement officials also announced a state of emergency.

The decision to postpone the Twins-Red Sox game was made by the Twins after consulting Major League Baseball, in addition to local and state officials.

"Our community has been through a lot," Twins president Dave St. Peter told local reporters. "We have a trial taking place just blocks away from Target Field. Emotions across our community, emotions across our organization are raw.

"Based on the events of the last 24 hours and as information has started to come to light, playing a baseball game today felt a little less important. When you add a level of public safety to that, particularly the safety for fans, our players, our staff, again we thought the decision we made today was the right call. History will maybe tell us otherwise. But today, this moment, we're pretty confident we're doing the right thing."

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, died Sunday after a police officer shot him in the suburb of Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop. The Brooklyn Center police chief said the shooting was accidental, as the officer involved intended to fire a stun gun and not a handgun during a struggle with Wright. Police were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant.

With security precautions already increased in downtown Minneapolis due to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Red Sox were staying at a hotel outside the city. Most visiting teams stay within a few blocks of the ballpark.

Protests related to Wright's shooting are planned in the area of downtown Minneapolis, where Target Field, home of the Twins, is located. Prior to the announcement of the postponement, both teams had taken the field to warm up, with the national anthem already played.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was a "simple" decision to postpone the game and that the team is at their hotel waiting to hear what happens next with the series against the Twins.

"When you make these decisions, you do so in a very preventative way and out of an abundance of caution," St. Peter said. "With the unknown of what could transpire across our community in the next several hours was, I think, in our mind, enough of a risk, so to speak, that we felt it was in the best interest to allow everybody to go home and let's assess kind of where we are tomorrow and we'll make a decision about tomorrow's game tomorrow."

NHL officials said the Blues-Wild game would be rescheduled for May 12.

"The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon," the league said in a statement. "The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright."

The Timberwolves and Twins did not announce reschedule dates.

"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the Timberwolves said in a statement. "After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision. ... The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.