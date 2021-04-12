The Chicago Cubs placed three relievers on the COVID-19-related injured list after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive for the virus, the team announced on Monday.

Jason Adam, Brandon Workman and Dan Winkler won't be in Milwaukee when the team opens a series against the Brewers on Monday night.

"If there are any symptoms that pop up or things that don't look right, we're being extra cautious right now," manager David Ross said Monday afternoon.

The Cubs have been tested every day since last Wednesday after first base coach Craig Driver tested positive. Driver didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh for its weekend series while Young returned to Chicago with the team on Sunday night and then was informed he tested positive.

The Cubs recalled Justin Steele, Brad Wieck and Pedro Strop from their alternate site to take the place of the downed relievers. It is unknown how and where Driver contracted the virus but it's believed Young received it from him or vice versa.

Ross is hopeful the outbreak has been contained but knows there are no guarantees. "There's concern, for sure," he said.