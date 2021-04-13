The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 related injured list, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

He joins relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the list after two coaches -- first base coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young -- tested positive recently.

The Cubs had zero positive tests in 2020 but haven't had the same luck this season. Driver tested positive last week, while Young received his positive test result on Monday morning, forcing the three relievers to go on the list that day as well.

Only the two coaches are confirmed positives. It's assumed the three relievers were in close contact with Young while in the bullpen, but Duffy represents the first non-pitcher to appear on the COVID-19 related injured list.

It is unknown when the players or coaches will be able to return.

The Cubs called up Ildemaro Vargas from their alternate site to take Duffy's place on the roster.