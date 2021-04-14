The Milwaukee Brewers will be without a pair of outfielders as they look to win their three-game home series with the Chicago Cubs, as Lorenzo Cain has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad and Christian Yelich is out for the third straight game with back tightness.

Cain suffered the injury during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs. Playing on his 35th birthday, Cain left the game after two innings.

Yelich continues to be day-to-day with a back issue that knocked him out of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cain is hitting .154 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Yelich is hitting .333 with one RBI this season.

