The Houston Astros have placed Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Robel Garcia and Martin Maldonado on the injured list "as a result of health and safety protocols," general manager James Click said Wednesday.

Click said the moves were not a function of the players breaking COVID-19 protocols.

"Absolutely not. The guys have been exceptionally vigilant of making sure that at the ballpark, away from the ballpark, they're following the rules," Click told reporters. "I think this is just another reflection of the situation we're in, not just in baseball but in the country."

The Astros, who are not at the 85% vaccination threshold to loosen the protocols, said they didn't know about having to make these moves until after Tuesday's game. All other players on the team will go through increased testing, and all coaches and staff have been cleared to continue working.

In corresponding moves, the Astros called up infielder Taylor Jones, catcher Garrett Stubbs, infielder Abraham Toro, infielder Alex De Goti and outfielder Ronnie Dawson from the team's alternate training site.

All five players are expected to arrive in time for Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park.

"When it rains it pours," Click said. "It's a difficult situation, but we can't let that take our focus away from winning this game."