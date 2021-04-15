After hitting the shoe of Roberto Perez and losing the perfect game, Carlos Rodon holds on for the no-hitter. (1:29)

Rodon falls short of perfect game with HBP in 9th, still gets no-no (1:29)

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon came two outs away from a perfect game but threw the first no-hitter of his career in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Rodon, 28, threw 114 pitches in the complete game, looking as strong at the end of the contest as he did at the beginning.

"I can't believe it," Rodon said on the game telecast afterwards.

It's the second no-hitter in MLB this season, coming five days after San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers.

With one out in the ninth inning, Rodon hit Roberto Perez in the foot, ending his chance at perfection. But the lefty then got Yu Chang looking on strike three and Jordan Luplow grounded out to third base.

Most No-Hitters in MLB History Carlos Rodon's no-hitter on Wednesday night was the 20th in White Sox history. Los Angeles Dodgers 23 Chicago White Sox 20 Boston Red Sox 18 San Francisco Giants 17 Chicago Cubs 16 Cincinnati Reds 16

Josh Naylor had opened the ninth inning with a slow roller to first baseman Jose Abreu, who barely got to the bag before Naylor. The call on the field was ruled an out, which was upheld by video review.

It's the second White Sox no-hitter in as many seasons; Rodon's teammate, Lucas Giolito, threw one on Aug. 25 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rodon was the third overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft but injuries have plagued his career. He was non-tendered by the White Sox this past December only to sign back with them on a 1-year deal for $3 million.

Tony La Russa is now the first manager to oversee two no-hitters in the American League and two in the National League, having been in the dugout Dave Stewart in 1990, Jose Jimenez in 1999 and Bud Smith in 2001.