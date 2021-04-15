On Jackie Robinson Day, the baseball world paid tribute to a legend

On this date in 1947, Jackie Robinson made his Major League Baseball debut, and in doing so integrated baseball for good. Robinson faced opposition, turmoil, and hatred during his career in the majors, but persevered through it all, winning Rookie of the Year in his first season, MVP in his third and a World Series in his ninth. Despite starting his MLB career far later than most, Robinson would prove himself to be one of the greatest players in baseball history and would be elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Every April 15, MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day by having every player in the league wear his universally-retired No. 42. MLB players, coaches and teams chose to pay tribute to Robinson in other ways as well.

Got you tatted for a reason. Beyond grateful for your heroic presence through dark times. Your sacrifices allowed me to play the game I love today. Forever thankful for you. Thank you Jackie! #JackieRobinsonDay 🖤 pic.twitter.com/x4zc6PQgXZ — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 15, 2021

Letters to Jackie ✍️



We owe everything to 42. pic.twitter.com/AuH3KFijdZ — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 15, 2021

"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives."



Looking around the game today, it is clear how many lives you impacted. Thank you Jackie. pic.twitter.com/qXqE5pYEHg — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) April 15, 2021

Proud to honor the man, the reason, why I get to live my dream #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay #ThankYouJackie pic.twitter.com/4qkN8xAKha — Bianca Smith ⚾️ (@biancaesmith12) April 15, 2021