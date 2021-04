Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a strained left hamstring, it was announced Thursday.

The 2019 AL batting champion suffered the injury while running out a ground ball on April 4. He is hitting .200 with one home run and one RBI in 15 at-bats this season.

The White Sox designated outfielder Nick Williams for assignment to make room on the roster for Anderson.