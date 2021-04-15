Chicago reliever Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension for throwing at Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff in the Cubs' victory over the Brewers on Tuesday, the league announced Thursday.

It was determined Tepera, 33, had intent when he threw behind and at the feet of Woodruff in the fifth inning. By rule, manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he'll serve Friday.

Tepera is appealing the punishment, which will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

MLB also handed out a one-game suspension to Cubs associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Mike Borzello, according to a source.

Tempers have been running high between the teams. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been hit by a pitch three times in April by the Brewers, including once in the head. Contreras was fined $7,500 for inciting the benches to clear in a series at Wrigley Field.

On Tuesday, Contreras was hit again, leading to Tepera nearly hitting Woodruff one inning later. Contreras hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Brent Suter after he was hit by the pitch, helping the Cubs win 3-2.

Bench coach Andy Greene will manage the Cubs on Friday when they open a series against the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs and Brewers play their third series of the season later this month.