The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Brian Snitker told reporters that the hope is that Smyly will miss only one start.

The Braves recalled right-hander Kyle Wright from their alternate training site to start Friday's game. Wright will be making his 2021 debut after going 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA last season.

Smyly last pitched in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, a game that was decided by a home-plate review of an Alec Bohm slide. The 31-year-old pitcher is 0-0 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts this season.

Infielder Johan Camargo was also called up by Atlanta.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.