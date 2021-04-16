The Chicago Cubs have activated infielder Matt Duffy off the COVID-19-related injured list three days after he went on it, the team announced Friday.

Duffy, who is hitting .125 in eight at-bats this season, missed two games. Three Cubs relievers -- Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler -- remain on the COVID list after first-base coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cubs manager David Ross said earlier this week that none of the players had tested positive.

In a related move, infielder Ildemaro Vargas was sent to the Cubs' alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana.

Information from ESPN's Jesse Rogers was used in this report.