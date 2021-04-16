Friday's game between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies at Coors Field has been postponed due to freezing temperatures and snow, it was announced.

It is the seventh postponement of the season for the Mets, who have played just four games in the past eight days.

The teams' Twitter feeds had some fun with the situation.

Hey @Rockies, so how do we do this? You have a Zamboni or something?! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ui5JPrqPsW — New York Mets (@Mets) April 16, 2021

The real MVP pic.twitter.com/bN8hFF7h58 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 16, 2021

The game will be made up as a doubleheader -- two seven-inning games -- on Saturday.

Jacob deGrom, who had been scheduled to start Thursday, and Joey Lucchesi will start for the Mets on Saturday.