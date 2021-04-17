NEW YORK -- New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez left Saturday's game an inning after taking a foul ball off his right hand.

New York said X-rays of Sanchez's hand were negative and that he has a contusion on his right index and middle fingers. The club said he's day to day.

Sánchez's throwing hand was unprotected when Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena tipped a pitch that appeared to hit Sánchez in the knuckles in the fourth inning.

Sánchez fell to the ground and writhed in pain before a trainer came out to inspect him. He remained in the game and finished the inning, then flew out to center field in the bottom of the fourth. He was replaced by Kyle Higashioka to begin the fifth.

The two-time All-Star was 0-for-1 with a walk Saturday and is hitting .237 with two homers and four RBIs this season.