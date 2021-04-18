The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right trapezius.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Right-hander Zack Burdi was recalled from the team's alternate training site in Schaumburg.

The 33-year-old Lynn is 1-1 with a 0.92 ERA this season, his first with the White Sox. He has struck out 27 batters and walked just two in his three starts.

He didn't allow an earned run until his start Thursday against the Cleveland Indians. His streak of 18 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run to start the season was the longest streak by a White Sox starter since 1976, when Wilbur Wood threw 21 innings to start that season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The White Sox acquired Lynn from the Texas Rangers in a multiplayer trade in December.