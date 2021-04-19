CHICAGO -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. left Sunday night's contest against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles, according to the Braves.

Acuna had reached base via a walk in the top of the fourth but was attended to by Braves trainers after advancing to second on a free pass to Freddie Freeman a few moments later.

After eventually scoring from third base on a sacrifice fly, Acuna didn't come out to play the field in the bottom of the inning. He was replaced in the lineup by Johan Camargo. It was unclear if the injury happened on the basepath or elsewhere.

Acuna has been the Braves' best hitter in the early going, having reached base in his past 13 games, including on Sunday. He is hitting .419 so far this season.