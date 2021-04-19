An MRI performed on Ronald Acuna Jr. showed he has a mild abdominal strain and he is day-to-day, the Atlanta Braves announced Monday.

The star outfielder left the Braves' blowout victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night in the fourth inning with the injury.

Acuna had reached base via a walk in the top of the fourth but was attended to by Braves trainers after advancing to second on a walk to Freddie Freeman a few moments later.

After eventually scoring from third base on a sacrifice fly, Acuna didn't come out to play the field in the bottom of the inning. He was replaced in the lineup by Johan Camargo. It's believed Acuna aggravated the ailment diving back into first on a pickoff throw.

Acuna has been the Braves' best hitter in the early going, having reached base in his past 13 games, including on Sunday. He is hitting .419 this season. He wasn't needed on Sunday as the Braves hit four first-inning home runs and compiled two six-run innings in their 13-4 victory, taking two of three from the Cubs over the weekend.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.