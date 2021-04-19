Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte has a fractured rib and will be sidelined for at least a week, the team announced Monday.

An MRI taken Monday on Marte's left side revealed a non-displaced fracture in his 12th rib, according to the Marlins. Marte will miss all baseball activities for the next five to seven days before being reevaluated.

Marte suffered the injury in the ninth inning Sunday against the San Francisco Giants and was replaced in the middle of his at-bat. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Marte, who has a history of oblique injuries, wanted to remain in the game but was ultimately removed as a precaution.

Marte, 32, is batting .316 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 15 games this season.