The Washington Nationals placed star outfielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Soto, 22, was originally in Tuesday's starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Nationals tweeted the IL move about an hour before the game.

Soto will have to sit out at least the next seven games; the Nationals have three off-days during his IL stint.

Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was recalled from the team's alternate site to replace Soto on the roster, and Andrew Stevenson took Soto's spot in right field Tuesday.

Soto is hitting .300 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games this season.