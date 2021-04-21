SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon needs Tommy John surgery, the team said Tuesday.

Although no date has been set for the operation, it will be performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Morejon came out of his second start of the season, at Texas on April 11, after throwing just 16 pitches in two-thirds of an inning. He had no record and a 3.86 ERA in 4⅔ innings.

The Padres signed Morejon, a 22-year-old from Cuba, to an $11 million bonus in July 2016 as the top pitching prospect in the 2016-17 international class. He made his big league debut on July 21, 2019. He has made 16 appearances in three seasons, including eight starts, and is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA.