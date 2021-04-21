The Houston Astros have reached a one-year contract extension with veteran catcher Martin Maldonado, general manager James Click announced Wednesday.

Under terms of the deal, Maldonado will continue to make $5 million in 2022, a source confirmed to ESPN. It also includes a $5 million vesting option for 2023.

Maldonado, 34, has served two stints with the Astros and has emerged one of their core vocal leaders over these last couple of years.

Maldonado is off to a slow start offensively this season -- with only three hits and 17 strikeouts in 34 at-bats -- and has batted only .216/.291/.352 throughout a major league career that spans 11 seasons. But his value comes in his handling of the pitching staff and his defense, particularly his arm strength.

He won a Gold Glove Award in 2017 and ranks as the game's best pitch-framer in 2021.