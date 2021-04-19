The new Call of Duty: Warzone trailer has Mookie Betts hitting a grenade home run

Call of Duty: Warzone pits players against one another in a battle royale in the fictional area of Verdansk. Or, at least, it did up until a special event on April 21 where the map was hit by a nuclear weapon. For a full day, players were unable to drop on the map, instead playing on the smaller "Rebirth Island."

That all changed on Thursday when Call of Duty revealed a retro version of the Verdansk map, called "Verdansk '84." The map is an old-school look at Verdansk, with iconic areas like the Stadium still under construction. The trailer features a bevy of celebrities playing as themselves on the new map, including Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts, who saves himself and Los Angeles Lakers star Dennis Schröder from a grenade by using a shotgun as a baseball bat to swat it away.

Considering how talented Betts is -- not only is he a four-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glover, and the 2018 AL MVP, he's also an expert bowler who's thrown multiple perfect games -- it's no surprise that he'd be able to adapt so quickly to such an extremely trying circumstance. In addition to Betts and Schröder, the trailer also featured Young Thug, Jack Harlow, Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag, Saweetie, and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.