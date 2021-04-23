The Baltimore Orioles announced Adrienne Roberson as the team's new permanent public address announcer, making her the first woman in team history to do the job.

Roberson joins the ranks of Renel Brooks-Moon of the San Francisco Giants, Marysol Castro of the New York Mets and Amelia Schimmel of the Oakland Athletics as the only women actively working as stadium announcers in baseball.

In a statement, Roberson called the new job a "dream come true."

"I am honored to be the next voice of Oriole Park at Camden Yards," Roberson said. "To be able to cultivate my passion, bring my voice to our historic ballpark and announce the same players I saw come through our minor league system as they now make their way to Oriole Park at Camden Yards is incredibly exciting."

Adrienne becomes the first female public address announcer in Orioles history, and joins the club after spending the last 17 years as the PA announcer for the @BowieBaysox. pic.twitter.com/eIEcfoDDp7 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 23, 2021

Roberson, who previously served as the public address announcer for the Orioles' Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox, spent the past eight years working with Georgetown athletics on lacrosse, softball, soccer and volleyball. Roberson previously made guest public address appearances for the Orioles, including during Mother's Day weekend celebrations over the past five seasons.

Before her stint with the Baysox, Roberson began her career with the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

"We are excited to have Adrienne assume the full-time role as the voice of Oriole Park," Greg Bader, Orioles senior vice president for administration and experience, said in a statement. "After working several Orioles games over the past 10 seasons and serving as the voice of the Baysox for nearly two decades, she is familiar with our players throughout the Orioles system, and we are proud to now regularly feature her voice, one that many of our fans already know and love, on a nightly basis."