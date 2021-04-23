CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich won't be activated from the injured list on Saturday, the first day he's eligible to come off, according to manager Craig Counsell.

"He won't hit on the field," Counsell said Friday morning. "He'll hit in the cage."

Yelich hasn't appeared in a game since April 11 against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left that game with a sore lower back and eventually was placed on the injured list. The Brewers have gone 6-3 in his absence and are atop the NL Central.

Yelich was 10-for-30 (.333) this season before the injury. Counsell indicated Yelich would be on the field working out before Friday's game against the Cubs but didn't elaborate how close he is to returning to game action.

"He won't be active [on Saturday]," Counsell said.