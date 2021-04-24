Jacob deGrom strikes out a career high 15 as well as pick up two hits and an RBI in the Mets 6-0 win over the Nationals. (2:02)

Season by season, game after game, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been compiling a résumé that has many calling him baseball's best pitcher.

On Friday night, deGrom made the 187th start of his big league career. It might have been his most dominant outing yet.

DeGrom struck out 15 batters without a walk en route to a two-hit shutout of the Washington Nationals in New York, as the Mets cruised 6-0. DeGrom (2-1) threw 109 pitches while recording the second shutout and fourth complete game of his career. He lowered his ERA to 0.31 over four starts.

The last Mets pitcher to record 15 strikeouts in a game was Al Leiter in 1999. DeGrom's 50 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher over the first four starts of a season, breaking the mark of 48 set earlier this week by the Cleveland Indians' Shane Bieber.

This sign at Citi Field said it all Friday night, as Jacob deGrom lowered his 2021 ERA to 0.31 over four starts while upping his strikeout total over that stretch to 50, a major league record. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All of this barely scratches the surface of what deGrom is doing right now.

While he retired the last 22 Washington batters he faced Friday, he didn't strike out any of the last six. Nevertheless, the 43 strikeouts he has recorded over his past three outings are tied for the fourth-most whiffs in any three-game span in history. DeGrom has struck out at least 14 batters in three straight starts, a feat matched by only two pitchers -- Pedro Martinez in 1999 and Gerrit Cole in 2019.

On top of everything else, deGrom collected two hits Friday and is now hitting .545 this season. He has allowed only one earned run while on the mound, but has scored three runs and driven in two.