The Miami Marlins are hitting pause on minor league activities this weekend due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Minor league camp is set to break on Friday, in advance of the minor league season beginning in May, so as an extra precaution the organization put a halt to team activities. Contact tracing is taking place while the players who tested positive have been isolated.

The Marlins' major league team dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak last season, being quarantined in Philadelphia for over a week at the beginning of the season. Once cleared, they made up missed games and eventually made it to the second round of the postseason.

The team said it doesn't believe the current outbreak will have a major impact on the minor league season set to begin next month.

Radio host Andy Slater first reported news of the Marlins' minor league shutdown.