The Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres rivalry continues to be must-see baseball.

With one or two eyes, is the question.

In spring training last month, new Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer pitched the first inning mostly with his right eye closed, a training method he said he often uses.

On Saturday, Padres' star Fernando Tatis Jr. made his feelings known about said method when he homered off Bauer and appeared to cover one of his eyes while he rounded the bases.

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer pitched with one eye closed vs. the Padres in Spring Training.



Fernando Tatis Jr. got revenge after he homered off of him tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/qPjBdsZVZ6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

TATIS ON THE SECOND PITCH OF THE GAME 😱



Took Trevor Bauer DEEP.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/37ECuVpgrP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2021

Anything you can do, eye can do better. pic.twitter.com/LzXWzzI0Ak — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 25, 2021

The Padres are going for a series sweep after dropping two of three games to the Dodgers last week. The National League West rivals are expected to be among the best teams in the NL this year.

And the rivalry continues to grow.