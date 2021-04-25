Austin Hays hits his first two home runs of the season to help the Orioles take down the A's. (0:44)

BALTIMORE -- Oakland's 13-game winning streak ended Sunday as Austin Hays hit a pair of home runs, starter John Means had another stellar performance and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Athletics 8-1.

The A's, who opened the season with six straight losses, put together their third-longest winning string since moving to Oakland in 1968.

Oakland won 14 in a row in 1988 and a then-American League record of 20 consecutive wins in 2002. Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight in 2017 -- the Athletics' string had been the longest in the majors since that run by the Indians.

Means (2-0) had an additional two days of rest heading into this start because manager Brandon Hyde wants to keep his pitchers fresh. The left-hander allowed just one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 6⅓ innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50 -- best among AL starters.

Hays hit his first two homers of the season. Cedric Mullins had three hits, raising his average to .350 for Baltimore.

The Orioles broke open the game with five runs in the eighth that began with a solo home run by Maikel Franco and a bases-loaded walk by A's reliever Deolis Guerra to Ryan McKenna, who earned his first major league RBI. A bases-loaded error by shortstop Elvis Andrus gave the Orioles their sixth run before Trey Mancini delivered a two-run single.

A's left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over a season-high 6⅔ innings.

But he was outdueled by Means, who kept the A's off-balance for most of the day with his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup

Hays gave the Orioles the lead with a solo shot to center in the second. Ramon Laureano tied it at 1 in the fourth when he homered into Baltimore's bullpen.

Hays answered in the bottom half with an opposite-field, two-run homer that gave Baltimore a 3-1 lead. It was the second multihomer game of the 25-year-old's career.