The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Mike Tauchman from the New York Yankees on Tuesday for left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later.

The 30-year-old Tauchman, a veteran of five major league seasons, had a breakout year for the Yankees in 2019 when he set career bests with a .277 average, 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. But he hasn't been able to replicate those stats since, slashing .242/.342/.305 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and .214/.267/.286 in 16 plate appearances this season. He hasn't hit a home run since the 2019 season.

With Clint Frazier and Brett Gardner splitting time in left field, there was little opportunity for Tauchman to find a spot in the Yankees' lineup.

The Giants were in search for an outfielder with Mike Yastrzemski -- who like Tauchman also bats left-handed -- dealing with an oblique injury. Yastrzemski had an MRI on Monday, which revealed "a very mild oblique strain," according to manager Gabe Kapler. Yastrzemski exited Sunday's game with the injury and sat out Monday's 12-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 8⅓ innings over 10 appearances this season. Last season, Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings. Left-handed hitters were just 7-for-41 (.171) against him. The six-year veteran has a 4.72 ERA over 220 appearances in his career.

Peralta becomes the third left-hander in the Yankees' bullpen after closer Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson. Zack Britton is on the 60-day injured list following elbow surgery and is expected back in June.

